I-15 repairs at Cajon Pass to cost $3 million Local News I-15 repairs at Cajon Pass to cost $3 million The shoulder of Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass crumbled and sent a parked firetruck spilling over the side during the powerful storm that swept through Southern California Friday night.

- The shoulder of Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass crumbled and sent a parked firetruck spilling over the side during the powerful storm that swept through Southern California Friday night.

No one was injured.

The firetruck was removed on Saturday and crews continue to work to repair the damaged lane.

The California Department of Transportation estimated emergency repairs to the freeway would cost $3 million.

LA County is asking residents and business owners impacted by the storm to take action by reporting the damages through a damage assessment survey. To complete the survey, go to www.211la.org and click the banner for 'Damage Assessment Survey.' You can also call 211 LA County tollfree by dialing 2-1-1.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.