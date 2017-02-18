Driver found dead in submerged car in Victorville Local News Driver found dead in submerged car in Victorville Fast moving floodwaters swept away two cars in Victorville on Friday.

It happened in the area of La Paz and Pebble Beach drives

Swift water rescue crews saved one person from the top of his car using a helicopter.

The other car was wedged underneath and when rescue crews got to it, they found the driver dead inside.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials say both were swept down a dry creek bed.