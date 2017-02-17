One person taken to hospital after sinkhole swallows two cars in Studio City Local News One person taken to hospital after sinkhole swallows two cars in Studio City Two vehicles fell into a 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City Friday evening and firefighters had to rescue at least one trapped person.

- Two vehicles fell into a 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City Friday evening and firefighters had to rescue at least one trapped person.



The person that was rescued was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.



Firefighters were sent at 8:16 p.m. to the sinkhole in the 4200 block of North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, two blocks south of Moorpark Street, Scott said.