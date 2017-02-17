Voluntary evacuation order issued for Camarillo Springs Local News Voluntary evacuation order issued for Camarillo Springs Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Camarillo Springs.

- Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Camarillo Springs.

The orders are in effect from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says the storm likely will reach Ventura County between 8 and 9 a.m. and rain is expected to continue throughout the day.

People who evacuate can go to the Leisure Village Recreation Building at 1200 Leisure Village Drive beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The latest information on the orders can be found at vcemergency.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.