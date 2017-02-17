Voluntary evacuation order issued for Camarillo Springs

CAMARILLO SPRINGS, Calif. (FOX 11) - Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Camarillo Springs.
The orders are in effect from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service says the storm likely will reach Ventura County between 8 and 9 a.m. and rain is expected to continue throughout the day.
People who evacuate can go to the Leisure Village Recreation Building at 1200 Leisure Village Drive beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.
The latest information on the orders can be found at vcemergency.com.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.