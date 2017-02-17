Santa Clarita on high alert as storm rolls in Local News Santa Clarita on high alert as storm rolls in Santa Clarita is bracing for an anticipated monster storm expected to hit Southern California on Friday.

A Flash Flood warning is in effect Friday morning through Saturday morning for Santa Clarita Valley with expected strong winds between 50 and 80 mph.

Residents in Sand Canyon, Placerita Canyon, Iron Canyon and areas of Val Verde, Little Tujunga and Agua Dulce/Acton (Soledad Canyon Road, from the 11430 block in Agua Dulce to the 7000 block in Acton) are being warned that they may not be able to enter or exit their neighborhood during the storm.

The worst rain is expected between 10am and 10pm on Friday.

Information on emergency supplies can be found at this website.