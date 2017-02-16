Seal Beach braces for possible flooding with coming storm Local News Seal Beach braces for possible flooding with coming storm Sunset in Seal Beach and it’s hard to image a major storm is on the way, but if you look closely there’s evidence of what’s to come.

Neighbor Jerry Rootlieb has piled up sandbags to block his home from flooding.

“I’m hoping that it doesn’t get that bad, but three inches or more it will be higher than those sand bags,” he said.

Rootlieb is remembering what happened in January when the beachfront boardwalk in front of his home was completely under water.

“It made it to the second step,” Rootlieb said. “Then Sunday we had three inches. Now they’re predicting what four inches possible, so I’m concerned.”

Along with heavy rain, the storm that’s expected to hit Thursday night is expected to bring swells above 10 feet by Saturday. That’s where the berm comes in as the first line of defense between the ocean and row of homes near the Seal Beach pier.

Winds could also gust up to 50 miles per hour along the coast.

“There may be a possibility of power outages so definitely be ready with a flashlight,” Chief Joe Bailey, City of Seal Beach Marine Safety, said. “Make sure your batteries are new and ready to work for you in that situation.”

The message from emergency officials: be prepared.

Many neighbors are doing that with the help of sandbags. Residents can scoop their own sand and fill up bags at any of six sand bag stations throughout the city.

The locations are as follows: Marine Safety Headquarters, The Naval Weapons Station, Fire Station 44, Fire Station 48, Arbor Park, Marina Park.

