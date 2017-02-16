Southern California immigrants warned to prepare for deportations

- Last week raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement resulted in the arrest of hundreds of undocumented immigrants in six Southern California counties.

In its wake, Mexican and Guatemalan consuls are urging immigrants to be prepared for potential deportation and not panic.

They're also asking their nationals to stay in touch with their nearest consulate for any necessary help.

Last week the Mexican government warned its nationals of a 'new reality' they are facing in the U.S.

