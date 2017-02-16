Duarte residents prepare for 'monster storm' headed to SoCal Local News Duarte residents prepare for 'monster storm' headed to SoCal The evacuation orders impact homes near the Fish burn area, effective at 7 a.m. Friday. An evacuation center will be established at the City of Duarte Community Center located at 1600 Huntington Drive.

- The City of Duarte issued mandatory evacuation orders for 180 homes in anticipation of the next storm to slam Southern California.

"Most people here have never seen anything like this. This is like a fifty year storm," said Richard Walker who has lived in Duarte for nearly two years.

City employees have also installed wooden Dams between the K-Rails to keep mud and water from entering homes.

"The city put up the K-rails but the mud came through where the driveway openings are," said Walker, "So, they are putting up brackets so you can slide in pieces of wood and make a dam".

Classes have also been canceled at Valley View School for Friday.

