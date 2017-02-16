Friend of Robert Durst says he admitted killing wife to murder victim

- A long-time friend of New York real estate scion Robert Durst has testified that Durst admitted to a mutual friend that he killed his first wife.

Nick Chavin says he was told by mutual friend Susan Berman, whom Durst is now accused of killing, that Durst had confessed to her about murdering Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982.

Durst is now charged with murder for the December 2000 killing of Berman in Benedict Canyon, with prosecutors saying Durst killed her to prevent Berman from talking to investigators about Kathie Durst's disappearance.