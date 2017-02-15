Police seek public's help in locating missing 18-year-old from Rancho Dominguez

- Authorities on Wednesday sought the public's help in locating an 18-year-old woman last seen in the Rancho Dominguez area.

Leilani Joie Stallings was supposed to have returned to school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but failed to show up, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She was last seen about 5 a.m. Tuesday in unincorporated Rancho Dominguez, the sheriff's department reported. A more precise location of where she was last seen was not provided.

Stallings is black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black curly hair and brown eyes. She wearing a black sweater, black stretch pants and flip flops when last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Stallings' whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500 to speak with Detective Abraham or Sgt. Nunez.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

