Lockdown lifted at 2 Simi Valley schools; no injuries or arrests Local News 2 Simi Valley schools on lockdown over report of gun Two schools in Simi Valley were on lockdown for several hours Wednesday after reports of a long gun on one campus.

- Two schools in Simi Valley were on lockdown for several hours Wednesday after reports of a long gun on one campus.

Simi Valley Police say they received a report of a person walking on the Royal High School campus with what appeared to be a long gun around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Royal High School along with neighboring school, Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School, were put on lockdown.

Police said around 10a.m. that all student were sheltered and safe, and some special needs students were relocated to another nearby school for the duration of the lockdown.

Police said shortly after 12p.m. that the lockdown was lifted, adding that the long rifle reported on campus was actually a ceremonial drill rifle used by a Drill Team member, and not an actual firearm.