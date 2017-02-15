Ex-cop kills man in Pinellas bar; calls 911 on himself Local News Ex-cop kills man in Pinellas bar; calls 911 on himself Deputies say a former police officer showed up at an Oldsmar bar this morning after being kicked out, then pulled out a gun, murdered one of the employees, and called 911 on himself.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, it was back on February 6 when Brian Mytych got into a fistfight with the cook at Hennessy's Bar and Grill on Forest Lakes Boulevard. The fight allegedly began after Mytych used racial slurs towards the musicians playing that evening.

Mytych was kicked out of the bar and told to leave the property, but when he refused, deputies say the intoxicated 43-year-old "became disorderly" and was arrested.

Early this morning, deputies say Mytych showed back up at the bar despite the trespass warning he received after the fight the previous week. He left when employees told him to leave, but returned a short time later.

That's when, witnesses told deputies, Mytych shot David Brown, the cook he had tangled with during his last visit. Deputies say Brown, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, Mytych allegedly told everyone else in the bar to leave and called 911 to report the shooting. Deputies say they found the murder weapon, a .45-caliber handgun, inside the bar along with Mytych, who admitted to the shooting.

Mytych has been charged with first-degree murder. The sheriff's office says Mytych worked as a police officer with the Detroit Police Department for five years, then worked as an officer with the nearby Westland Police Department for 13 years.

FOX 2 in Detroit reports that Mytych spent most of his last two years with WPD on paid medical leave before being terminated three months ago.

FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer will have more on this story throughout the day.