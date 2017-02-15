Irvine burglaries net $500,000 in merchandise Local News Irvine burglaries net $500,000 in merchandise Irvine police are asking for the public's help in tracking down three suspects involved in two commercial burglaries that netted the thieves about $500,000 in goods.

A high-end sunglass company was burglarized about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department. The thieves made off with $400,000 in goods, she said.

A gaming company that manufactures laptops, headsets and virtual reality equipment was burglarized about 7 a.m. Sunday, Mohr said. The thieves got away with $100,000 in goods, Mohr said.

In both break-ins, the thieves broke in with a crowbar and used a stolen van -- license plate number 46712W1 -- as their getaway vehicle, Mohr said.

The van was reported stolen from an Irvine business before last weekend's break-ins, Mohr said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Detective Matt Ricci at (949) 724-7189.