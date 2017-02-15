Irvine burglaries net $500,000 in merchandise

IRVINE, Calif. (FOX 11/ CNS) - Irvine police are asking for the public's help in tracking down three suspects involved in two commercial burglaries that netted the thieves about $500,000 in goods.
A high-end sunglass company was burglarized about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department. The thieves made off with $400,000 in goods, she said.
A gaming company that manufactures laptops, headsets and virtual reality equipment was burglarized about 7 a.m. Sunday, Mohr said. The thieves got away with $100,000 in goods, Mohr said.
In both break-ins, the thieves broke in with a crowbar and used a stolen van -- license plate number 46712W1 -- as their getaway vehicle, Mohr said.
The van was reported stolen from an Irvine business before last weekend's break-ins, Mohr said.
Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Detective Matt Ricci at (949) 724-7189.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.