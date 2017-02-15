Century-old tree crushes car in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (FOX 11/ CNS) - A large tree fell onto a vehicle and the rear of a home and its garage Tuesday in Pasadena, but no one was injured.
The approximately 125-foot pine tree, which was more than 100 years old, fell just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of North Hill Avenue, according to Lisa Derderian of the Pasadena Fire Department.
It crushed an Infiniti and damaged the rear of a home and the home's garage, but no one in the family of four was injured and the residents were not displaced, Derderian said.
The tree fell in the rear of the home, where the family's two children often play, but no one was home at the time, Derderian said.
