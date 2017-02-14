Police: Man in his 90s accused of gunning down wife in South LA

- A man in his 90s allegedly used a shotgun to kill his wife, who was in her 70s, Tuesday in South Los Angeles in what police say was a case of domestic violence.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. at a home in the area of 60th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested, Lopez said.

The shotgun the suspect is believed to have used was recovered, Lopez said.

The man is 92 and the woman was 72, according to the Los Angeles Times and broadcast reports.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.