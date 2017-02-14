Accusations involving white supremacists plague Cudahy city council race Local News Accusations involving white supremacists plague Cudahy city council race Sitting at the Monday night meeting, Councilman Chirs Garcia exclaimed, “I think it is completely and utterly shameful that Jack Guerrero continues to bring white supremacist groups to the City of Cudahy."

Garcia is one of nine candidates running in a packed race to stay in city leadership. When Garcia said it was shameful “...that Jack Guerrero continues to bring white supremacist groups to the City of Cudahy," there were boos.

Guerrero was livid telling FOX 11 News the day after the meeting, "I’m outraged. I’m very outraged. I’m personally offended.”

Guerrero says he had nothing to do with those at the meeting that were there to protest Cudahy’s sanctuary status. He says he abstained when the issue came up. He says being a sanctuary city is like putting a sign in front of city hall that Cudahy is a city of illegal immigrants.

Harim Uziel was one of 20 or so who showed up to protest. He told FOX 11 News that 18 were not from the area, but came in to cite their concerns. He said he's not a white supremacist and was offended by the comment from Garcia.

Garcia issued a statement saying he used the "supremacist" reference because he saw people doing the Hitler-salute before, during and after the meeting.

Instead of an on-camera interview, Garcia posted a statement on Facebook.

It read that the city "was set to move forth on reaffirming its commitment to the values of dignity, inclusivity, compassion and respect for all individuals regardless of their immigration status and establishing safe zones for residents who are in fear of deportation when the meeting was hijacked by a group of individuals espousing xenophobic and racists beliefs, including the alt-right who were displaying a 'Heil Donald Trump’ salute.”

"Although I respect the public’s right to protest, I also respect the right for local government to act on behalf of its residents and pass laws that protects its constituents regardless of current immigration status,” Garcia said.

