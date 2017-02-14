FAA investigating close call involving Harrison Ford at John Wayne Airport

- Federal Aviation Administration officials on Tuesday were investigating a close call at John Wayne Airport involving a pilot believed to be actor Harrison Ford, who allegedly flew a private plane over a loaded passenger jet before landing on a taxiway instead of a runway.

The FAA did not identify the pilot, but NBC News first reported it was the 74-year-old actor best known for "Star Wars'' and the "Indiana Jones'' film series.

Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of the Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon, according to Ian Gregor of the FAA.

"The pilot correctly read back the clearance,'' Gregor said. "The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway.''

The 737 had 110 passengers and a six-person crew, according to NBC.

John Wayne Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson referred inquiries to the FAA.

In 2015, Ford crashed a World War II-vintage plane on a Venice golf course shortly after taking off from Santa Monica Airport. Federal investigators said the single-engine Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR he was piloting lost engine power then clipped the top of a tree before crashing in an open area of the golf course. Ford was hospitalized for several days for treatment of broken bones.

