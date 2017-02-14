LA Council votes on community service for homeless parking fines Local News LA Council votes on community service for homeless parking fines The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote today on a proposal to allow homeless people who receive a parking citation to perform community service in lieu of paying a fine.

Under the program, people who meet the federal definition of being homeless under Title 42 of the Public Health and Welfare Code could go into one of the city's service provider agencies and apply to perform social services or

community services instead of paying the citation fine.

The vote today would authorize the Los Angeles Department of Transportation to establish a pilot Community Assistance Parking Program. San Francisco and San Diego have similar programs, and the pilot may be based on

those.

More than 3,900 people in Los Angeles were living in their cars according to the 2016 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

LADOT does not currently have statistics on the number of parking citations that are issued to homeless individuals, but if the program is put in place it will begin to gather data.

