Ruptured water line causes mudslide in Beverly Crest Local News Ruptured water line causes mudslide in Beverly Crest A plastic water line ruptured Monday and sent mud sliding into the backyard of a Beverly Crest home.

- A plastic water line ruptured Monday and sent mud sliding into the backyard of a Beverly Crest home.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged in the slide, which was reported about 1:45 p.m., according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The mud flowed down a hillside into a property in the 9000 block of Burroughs Road, slightly north of the Beverly Hills city limit, Scott said.

Firefighters responded to divert the water and shut down the flow.

It was unclear if the slope was susceptible to additional sliding.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.