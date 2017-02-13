Fire breaks out at Disneyland parking structure

- At least five people suffered smoke inhalation in a blaze at the Mickey & Friends parking structure at Disneyland on Monday.

The number of victims could be up to seven, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

"Multiple vehicles'' caught fire just after 5 p.m. Firefighters evacuated the structure as they battled the blaze.

