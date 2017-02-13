Customer confronts 7-Eleven clerk accused of hiding camera in bathroom Local News Customer confronts 7-Eleven clerk accused of hiding camera in bathroom It's a crime one Westminster woman demanded a confession for.









The woman confronts a 7-11 clerk who she says hid a camera in the bathroom while her friend was inside.



You can hear her over video saying, "He set up a video inside the girls bathroom while she was using the bathroom. It's on the phone, that he tried setting up in there," she says.



Police ID'd the clerk as Pablo Diaz, who can be heard first quietly denies the set-up.



"I didn't do that," says Diaz.



After the woman persists, Diaz says on camera, "Yeah I did it,"



The woman called police.



Cops say they confirmed the 22-year-old had cell video from inside the bathroom and arrested him for the violation and also an outstanding warrant.



The owners of this 7-11 spoke to FOX 11 off-camera, saying they were shocked and fired Diaz. They say he was hired two months ago - recommended by another 7-11.



They also confirmed the guy on the video is the man police arrested.



Even though Diaz is now booked in jail, police warn women to always be careful, but also say technology makes camera detection difficult.

