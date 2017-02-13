Want to tie the knot on Valentine's Day? The LA County Registrar's Office can help!

- Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, meaning plenty of amorous couples will be looking to tie the knot on the most romantic day of the year, and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office is ready to oblige.



The department's main office in Norwalk will be offering civil wedding ceremonies from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while ceremonies will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six branch offices.



No appointment is needed to get married, with ceremonies offered on a walk-in basis. But there is a cost involved.



A civil wedding ceremony costs $35. A public marriage license costs $91, while the cost of a confidential license is actually slightly less, at $85.



People hoping to expedite the process can apply for a marriage license online before heading to a county office, at www.lavote.net.



The main clerk's office in Norwalk is at 12400 Imperial Highway. The branch locations are in:

-- Lancaster, 44509 16th Street West, suite 101;

-- LAX/Courthouse, 11701 S. La Cienega Blvd., sixth floor;

-- Van Nuys, 14340 W. Sylvan St.;

-- Florence/Firestone, 7807 S. Compton Ave., room 102;

-- East Los Angeles, 4716 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., building B; and

-- Beverly Hills, 9355 Burton Way, third floor.

