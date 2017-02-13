Possible meningitis death of LAUSD employee sparks concern, outrage Local News Possible meningitis death of LAUSD employee sparks concern, outrage Officials of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles Unified School District are expected to work today to identify people who were in contact with a school employee who has died of bacterialmeningitis so they can be given preventative doses of antibiotics.

Health officials have not released the name of the employee, but a parent told news media outlets that the woman was a third-grade teacher at Montara Avenue Elementary School in South Gate. The parent said school and health officials met with parents on campus Friday night, and one mother said she was given instructions on medication to give her child.

"Public Health is working closely with LAUSD and the affected school to ensure the appropriate school contacts and other close contacts of the patient are identified and receive preventive antibiotics, and that information about meningococcal disease is available to the school community," according to a Public Health Department statement.

Parents have said they want the campus cleaned before allowing their children back to school and plan to hold a protest on campus this morning.

