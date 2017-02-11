3 people rescued from 2 cars caught in flash flood in Santa Clarita

- The Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued three people from two vehicles caught in a flash flood in Santa Clarita on Saturday.

It happened near Placeritos Blvd and Meadview Avenue.

No injuries were reported and officials warned people to stay off the roads if possible during storms and flash flood warnings.

#PLACERITOSIC water rescue 2 vehicles caught in flash flood. 3 people rescued no injuries reported. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) February 11, 2017