All lanes of Laurel Canyon Boulevard reopened after month-long closure

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11/CNS) - All lanes of Laurel Canyon Boulevard have been re-opened, according to Councilman David Ryu.
Crews began working at 6 a.m. Saturday to reopen the closed northbound lanes.
Laurel Canyon Boulevard was fully closed on Jan. 11 after a mudslide caused part of a home's foundation and patio to give way.
The southbound lanes were reopened on Jan. 16, but the northbound lanes have remained closed with a detour ever since.
