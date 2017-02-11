All lanes of Laurel Canyon Boulevard reopened after month-long closure

- All lanes of Laurel Canyon Boulevard have been re-opened, according to Councilman David Ryu.

Crews began working at 6 a.m. Saturday to reopen the closed northbound lanes.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard was fully closed on Jan. 11 after a mudslide caused part of a home's foundation and patio to give way.

The southbound lanes were reopened on Jan. 16, but the northbound lanes have remained closed with a detour ever since.

