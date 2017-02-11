Disneyland raises prices for single-day, annual passes

- Visits to Disneyland and California Adventure will get more expensive beginning Sunday when new price increases take effect at the iconic theme parks.

The cheapest one-day tickets, or value tickets, to either park are increasing from $95 to $97.

Ticket prices for regular and peak days are increasing $5 -- to $110 and $124, respectively.

The parks moved to a seasonal pricing system in February 2016, resulting in increased admission prices on most days and a small decrease on other days depending on demand.

Yearly passes are also getting pricier. Annual pass packages will now cost $339 (a $10 increase), $469 (a $10 increase) and $619 (a $20 increase).

The cost of parking is also going up, from $18 to $20.

The new increases come as a major part of Disneyland remains closed for construction of the new Star Wars land, which isn't scheduled to open until 2019. The park has brought back the popular Main Street Electrical Parade, however, and new attractions are scheduled to open at California Adventure this year.

``Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks, '' Brown said.