Metro's Expo line train service closed this weekend for repair, bus shuttles available

Beginning at 9 p.m., trains will not be running between the Culver City and Expo/Bundy stations. Buses will be provided to transport passengers to affected stations during the maintenance work, which will continue through

Sunday.

Normal service will resume Monday morning.

Similar work will be done the weekend of Feb. 24-26, affecting the Expo Line between the Expo/Sepulveda and Downtown Santa Monica stations.

The contractor that built the project -- Skanska/Rados Joint Venture -- has one year to fix items on the line that require repair or replacement. In order for the work to be done safely, overhead wires that deliver electricity

to trains must be powered down, Metro said.

