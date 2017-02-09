Protesters block traffic in DTLA amid reports of immigration raids Local News Protesters block traffic in DTLA amid reports of immigration raids Angry over the latest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) roundups and deportations, protesters formed a line Thursday night in Downtown Los Angeles to block traffic.

The protest shut down Aliso Street and the on-ramps to the 10 and 5 freeways.

“Our families, other people’s families, our neighbors are scared,” protester Nancy Zuniga said. “It shouldn’t be that way, so our message here is we’re just not going to stay silent.”

Before taking to the street, demonstrators gathered in front of the detention center.

Organizers with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) said they were tipped off to Thursday’s sweep when neighbors and lawyers started calling their office.

“We sent our attorneys to the immigration detention center and there they found over 100 people who had been detained,” Angelica Salas, Ex. Dir. of CHIRLA, said.

A spokesperson with ICE said claims that a hundred people were arrested in a single day are “grossly exaggerated.”

The agency said it continues to target people who are a risk to community safety.

“ICE’S routine immigration enforcement actions are ongoing and we make arrests everyday,” the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

“They did their normal operation, but on a very large scale, and this is what has been promised under this Trump administration,” Salas said.

Demonstrators diverted rush-hour traffic for at least an hour while police blocked them from accessing freeway on ramps. They then marched from the detention center to city hall.

