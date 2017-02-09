Man sought for robberies, sex assault at a Long Beach senior housing complex

Police are asking for the public's help today in identifying the man behind a recent series of robberies and a sexual assault at a Long Beach housing complex for seniors.

The four incidents victimized women between the ages of 63 and 95 between Feb. 2 and Sunday at the senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos, the Long Beach Police Department said. In most cases, a man knocked on the door, forced his way inside, and physically assaulted the victims, police said.

The suspect got away with taking purses, cell phones and cash, police said. In one case, the victim was walking near the residential complex when the robbery occurred, police added.

The most recent incident escalated to a sexual assault, police said. The suspect rang the victim's doorbell, forced his way into the residence and sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing with cash. She was taken to a hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department with injuries that appeared to be not life-threatening, police said.

The attacks were carried out at various times between 5:45 a.m. and 7:45p.m., police said.

Detectives obtained video from surveillance cameras in the area and have released a photo of the suspect, hoping someone will recognize him and come forward. He is black, between 25 and 30, 5 foot 5 to 5 foot 11, with a thin to medium build. Any victims who have yet to come forward are encouraged to do so, police said.

Anyone who may have information regarding the assaults is urged to call Long Beach police Sex Crimes Detective J. Kearns at (562) 570-7368 or email:LBPDSexCrimes@longbeach.gov .

