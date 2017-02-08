92-point basketball game dedicated to Chino Hills student with heart condition Local News 92-point basketball game dedicated to Chino Hills student with heart condition The Chino Hills High schooler is hospitalized with a severe heart condition that's left her fighting for her life.

- A prayer and a balloon release was held Wednesday for sophomore Lexi Anderson.

The Chino Hills High schooler is hospitalized with a severe heart condition that's left her fighting for her life.

“She needs a heart transplant immediately,” family friend Jessica Schwartz said.

Schwartz and the owners of Agave Fitness in Chino, where Lexi’s mother works, organized the vigil Wednesday night.

Wearing purple, Lexi’s favorite color, attendees were keeping her in their thoughts and prayers.

“Lexi is super sweet, that’s the first thing you notice about her,” friend Jackie Liebman said. “When you meet her you see how genuinely caring she is.”

Lexi’s battle to live has brought the community together even beyond Wednesday's vigil.

At Tuesday night’s basketball game, Lexi’s classmate LaMelo Ball scored a whopping 92 points.

The UCLA commit later tweeted, “92 points #love4lexi.”

“The game happened and the word got out to a lot more people than we expected which is just a huge answer to prayer,” family friend Mike Young said.

Ball’s tweet for Lexi has been retweeted thousands of times and his 92 point game was what Lexi’s supporters needed to get her story out.

“With Melo dedicating his game and getting out there on the national level I just feel that someone is going to be listening and there’s going to be a heart for her,” Joanne Young said.

According to family and friends, Lexi, who has a pre-existing heart condition, was found last Friday not breathing.

She’s been hospitalized in critical condition and is now waiting for a transplant.

A GoFundMe Account has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

There’s also a dance fundraiser at Dellos Dance Studio on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.