Former Riverside teacher accused of sexual acts with student Local News Former Riverside teacher accused of sexual acts with student A former Riverside high school teacher suspected of committing sexual acts with a student was released from custody Tuesday after posting a $50,000 bond.

Camryn Raelynn Zelinger, 32, of Corona was arrested Monday on suspicion of lewd acts on a minor and child annoyance. She was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, but was freed after posting bail this morning.

According to a Riverside police spokesman, a female student at Encore High School for the Arts — a dance, music and theater academy located downtown — alleged that she and Zelinger had been involved in a relationship for several months.

"The investigation revealed inappropriate physical contact and communication between the teacher and student," Officer Ryan Railsback alleged.

Detectives questioned and arrested Zelinger at the campus, whose administrators immediately terminated her employment, according to Railsback.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the police department's Sexual Assault-Child Abuse unit at 951-353-7121.

