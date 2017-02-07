Suspect arrested for raping 74-year-old woman

- Deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff's Station responded to a sexual assault that occurred in Mentone.

Upon arrival, the 74-year-old victim stated she was asleep in her residence and woke up to a male on top of her and choking her. A struggle ensued and the victim was sexually assaulted and injured during the attack. The residence alarm system sounded and the suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.

Sheriff's investigators collected evidence from the scene, which implicated James Hiles to the crime. Hiles was arrested on February 6, 2017 and booked into Central Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $250,000.00 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or any other incident involving Hiles, is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at the Yucaipa Police Department. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com