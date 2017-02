- Investigators are looking for the person or persons who are setting dumpsters on fire in Fullerton.

Firefighters were called around 5:15 this morning. The roof of a dumpster shed also caught fire.

This happened in the 1200 block of north Gilbert Street.

Since September, there have been 15 fires and most of them on the same street.

If you have any information, please call the Fullerton police or fire department.