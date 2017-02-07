Starving dogs found caged on property near Lancaster

- A terrible case of animal abuse in Lancaster. About a dozen starving dogs found caged with no food or water.

Up to ten other dogs were found dead elsewhere on the property.

This is in the community of Llano.

Two people living nearby called animal control and officers went out to investigate.

They rescued the malnourished dogs and immediately took them to local vets for treatment.

No word if they found the owner.

