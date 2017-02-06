Several Hollywood Hills homes inaccessible after recent storm Local News Several Hollywood Hills homes inaccessible after recent storm Several multi-million dollar homes in the Hollywood Hills were either inaccessible or red-tagged Monday following recent storms in Southern California.

"It was really scary," said Sasha Tolska who lives nearby. "We didn't know what happened at first. There was a lot of police cars and a helicopter."

Last week, part of the hillside came crashing down on Laurel View Drive making the road impassable.

Engineers were monitoring the situation closely and told FOX 11 that the hillside appeared stable but the area is still too dangerous for cleanup to begin.

Los Angeles County already has heavy equipment in place to help with the cleanup once crews get the green light.

This was just the latest weather related closure for residents in the Hollywood Hills.

On January 11, a balcony and patio came crashing down forcing the closure of Laurel Canyon. On January 30, part of the Hillside came down on Laurel View.

