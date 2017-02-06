Arrests made in 1993 deadly downtown L.A. apartment fire Local News Arrests made in 1993 deadly downtown L.A. apartment fire One of the city's worst fire crimes has finally been solved almost a quarter of a century later.

"This has been a crime that's weighed very heavily on investigators. This is, we believe, the most horrific case of arson in the city of L.A.'s history," said Chief Charlie Beck.

LAPD investigators believe Joseph Monge and Ramiro Alberto are the people behind the 1993 fire that left 12 dead, nearly 40 injured and about 100 displaced.

Both are expected to face 12 counts of murder.

Beck says the men were angry because the apartment manager forced them to take their drug sales elsewhere.

Johanna Lopez has been behind bars since 2011 for the fire, but the district attorney's office plans to re-file charges against her this week

Beck wouldn't say if she was somehow involved with the men's arrest

He did say a 4th suspect would be arrested soon

The fire shook this Westlake neighborhood and investigators to the core.

"It is a crime that resonates with every parent and with every human being ....these mothers were trapped on the 3rd floor of the apartment building and could not save themselves or more sadly - their young children. It was a mass murder that required that we never give up," said DA Jackie Lacey.

Firefighters raced to save as many people as possible.

But not everyone made it out, including 7 children, 2 unborn babies, and their moms.

