Two women killed in 101 vehicle crash Saturday

- Two women were killed and two men were critically injured Saturday night in a vehicle crash in the Hollywood Hills, authorities said.

It happened about 7:20 p.m. on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at Barham Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.

"A van broke through a barrier near the Barham Boulevard overpass and launched over the northbound 101 Freeway lanes and landed on the center median and into a second vehicle on the southbound lanes causing significant damage to both vehicles," said Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "

The van had three occupants, Scott said. A woman about 50 years-old and a woman about 60 years-old were pronounced dead at the scene. A man about 60 years-old in the van was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 48-year-old man in the second vehicle was taken to a hospital in serious to critical condition. Firefighters used heavy rescue equipment to lift the van and make sure there were no other victims, he said.

The women's names were not released pending notification of family.



