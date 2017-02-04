Landmark Anaheim White House restaurant severely damaged in fire

- A two-alarm fire today caused ``extensive damage'' to a landmark restaurant in Anaheim.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from the Anaheim White House, located at 887 S. Anaheim Blvd., prompting about 40 firefighters from Anaheim, Orange and Garden Grove to join the fight.

The blaze was reported at 4:18 a.m. Saturday and primary knockdown was achieved at 4:50 a.m., though firefighters remained on scene to work on hot spots, said Daron Wyatt, public information officer for the Anaheim Fire Department.

No one was injured.

Anaheim PD posted several photos of the aftermath on their Twitter account.

2nd alarm fire Anaheim Blvd n of Vermont. Anaheim Blvd closed btwn Vermont and South St. @AnaheimFire @OCFA_PIO @GardenGroveFire pic.twitter.com/aNojo94n61 — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 4, 2017

The department posted an update to Facebook around 1:30pm on Saturday saying, "Damage is estimated to be in excess of $1,000,000, but the structure is NOT a total loss. Bruno (the owner) had a special request to try to recover a Rosary given to him personally by the Pope. Firefighters dug through the rubble on their hands and knees and were able to find the rosary and return it to Bruno. Support from the community is pouring out and Bruno's efforts to feed more than 2000 children daily will continue."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The restaurant started out as a home, built by Dosithe Gervais in 1909, according to the company's website.

Mr. and Mrs. George Waterman purchased the home in 1916; but soon after, the home was sold to the Truxaw family, who would call the mansion their home for 50 years.

In 1978, Mrs. Anthony Bouch purchased the home with designs to open an antique store. After making $100,000 in renovations, however, her health failed and she was unable to fulfill her dream, according to the website.

Jim and Barbara Stovall purchased the home in 1981, planning to build condominiums in its place, even hiring an architect to help with the design.

But on the eve of the scheduled demolition, Stovall told her husband that she couldn't bear the thought of the home being destroyed. New plans were then drawn up, almost immediately, for the restoration of the home as ``The White House Restaurant," which opened on New Year's Eve of 1981.