No charges for LA County deputies in disappearance of Mitrice Richardson

24-year-old Mitrice Richardson disappeared in 2009 after being released late at night from the Lost-Hill's Sheriff's sub-station with no cell phone or purse.

- "I was devastated, I was heartbroken," said Michael Richardson, who lost yet another appeal for justice in his daughter's case.

In a letter from the California attorney general's office, Michael Richardson learned that investigators found "insufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution" against sheriff's deputies who handled the disappearance and death of Mitrice Richardson.

"It was no surprise," Richardson said.

Her remains were found eleven months later in a rugged area of Malibu Canyon. How she died still remains a mystery.

"There is not a day that goes on that I don't think about what happened to my daughter," Richardson said.

He believes there was coverup in his daughter's death.

At his request, former Attorney General Kamala Harris agreed to open an investigation in early 2016, but given the outcome, Richardson alleges she only took it on for her own political advancement.

"Kamala Harris used my daughter's case as a platform to not only seek the support of the people in her district, but used them to elevate her career to senator," he said.

The AG's office said the review looked at a video and phone records from the sheriff's station and the handling of Mitrice's body.

It concluded, "insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution for destruction, altercation or concealment of evidence."

In the letter dated December 30, 2016, it also notes the statue of limitations has also expired for prosecuting those crimes.

FOX 11 reached out to representatives for Kamala Harris at her senate office and the attorney general's office, neither would comment further on the case beyond the letter.

