Man accused of running 'sophisticated brothel' in Irvine

- Felony charges were filed Thursday against a Ladera Ranch man accused of running "a sophisticated brothel operation at multiple high-end apartments'' in Irvine, according to the Orange County District Attorney's

Office.

Fadi Boulos Chaiban, 53, who is being held without bail, listed his occupation as web designer, according to jail records.

He's charged with 29 counts of pandering, three counts of pimping and two counts of conspiracy to commit pandering and could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted at trial, prosecutors said.

Co-defendant Tina Lorraine Saunders, 53, of Ladera Ranch, is charged with one felony count each of pimping, conspiracy to commit pandering and pandering.

At least 28 women worked as prostitutes in the operation, which did business between April 2015 and last month, prosecutors allege.

Chaiban had his own website and a ``detailed client list,'' according to prosecutors, who said he had about $469,000 in cash in a storage locker when he was arrested.