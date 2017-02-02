Police seeks man who swindled elderly victim out of 9K in car repair scam

- Police are seeking a man who was caught on camera while conning an elderly Whittier man out of $9,000 last month, officials said.

The crime took place about noon on Jan. 13, Whittier police officials said in a written statement.

The swindler knocked on the victim's door and claimed to represent a paintless dent removal service, police said.

"After pretending to do some work on the victims' car, the suspect and his unknown partner charged the victim $9,000 for their 'services,' according to the statement. "Feeling intimidated, the victim, who is elderly, reluctantly drove with the suspects to a local bank and cashed a personal check."

Bank surveillance cameras captured images of one of the suspect as he accompanied the victim to the bank.

The con men drove the suspect back home and left with his money, officials said. They completed no work on the victim's car.

One of the suspects was described as a Latino man, about 40 to 45 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, wearing a white T-shirt and a black hooded sweater. The second con man was a Latino man of 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, of medium build, wearing dark clothes. The drove a white van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whittier police Detective Allen Lemus at 562-567-9290, or the Whittier Police Department's 24-hour Crime Tipline at 562-567-9299. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.