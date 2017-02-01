Residents protest at Aliso Canyon storage facility safety review meeting Local News Residents protest at Aliso Canyon storage facility safety review meeting Things got ugly Wednesday when angry residents banded together in protest and actually took over an Aliso Canyon storage facility safety review meeting.

An impassioned group of protestors, with a megaphone in hand, disrupted the meeting for about 30 minutes while state regulators looked on. Order was finally restored as local lawmakers worked to quell the crowd.

"I want to thank you for exercising your right to be heard by showing up tonight here in woodland hills," said State Senator Henry Stern (27th District).

"We are living in the shadow of a facility that should not be co-located with a community," said Mitchell Englander on the LA City Council.

Beginning in October 2015, the leak spewed 109,000 metric tons of methane into the air and displaced thousands of residents near the facility in Porter Ranch.

According to state regulators, 34 of the 114 wells at the facility passed a series of safety tests by mid-January, indicating they can be safely used to again inject natural gas into the storage facility. The other wells have been taken out of service, and they must pass all safety tests within one year or be plugged.

Officials with the state Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources and the California Public Utilities Commission have recommended that the injections resume but at reduced amounts and lower pressure levels than those requested by SoCalGas.

SoCalGas officials have said Aliso Canyon has undergone a series of rigorous inspections, and each well "has been thoroughly tested.''

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support a state Senate bill that would prevent SoCalGas from resuming gas injections at the Aliso Canyon facility.

SB 146 states that the company should be prevented from resuming injection operations until the root cause of the massive leak can be determined.

Before Wednesday's meeting, protesters and residents rallied outside the Hilton in Woodland Hills demanding Aliso Canyon stay closed.

"I was getting nose bleeds. We were getting skin rashes," said former Porter Ranch resident Vladka Anderson.

Back inside during public comments, angry residents shared stories of illness and expressed disgust at regulators.

"What were the types of chemicals that were in that well? We still don't know," said Ben Kaczor, a Porter Ranch resident.

