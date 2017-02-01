High school wrestling coach arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with teen

- A 21-year-old part-time wrestling coach at Arroyo High School in El Monte was arrested today for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

David Vaca of West Covina was arrested about 3 p.m. by El Monte police and was being held in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to sheriff's inmate records.

Vaca was booked on suspicion of committing the following acts with a minor: oral copulation, sexual penetration and unlawful sexual intercourse. He was also booked on suspicion of luring a minor for a sex act, according to El Monte police Sgt. Richard Luna.

"The crimes occurred at various locations in the cities of El Monte and South El Monte," Luna said.

Police are seeking additional information and are concerned about possible additional victims.

Anyone with information related to the case was urged to contact the El Monte Police Department at (626) 580-2114. Information may also be submitted via email at tips@empd.org.