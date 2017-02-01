For the first time in history, valet parking has arrived on the World-Famous Rodeo Drive.

First-ever valet parking service arrives on Rodeo Drive

For the first time in history, valet parking has arrived on the World-Famous Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Located in front of Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel, the street’s new valet amenity will be available for hotel guests and to visitors and shoppers.

“As the world’s best-in-class shopping destination, adding valet parking to the street seems only natural,” said Mayor of Beverly Hills John Mirisch. “Our community thanks Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel and its staff for opening up this long overdue amenity to Rodeo Drive retailers and visitors shopping on the street. Having visitors and community members able to valet park curbside on the street, spend a day out on Rodeo Drive, and text to retrieve their cars after a day of exploring our City’s wonderful retailers is what you would come to expect from our City.”

“Rodeo Drive has always been synonymous with luxury, lifestyle and fashion, and we are so thrilled to offer this personalized service to our guests and visitors to Rodeo Drive,” said Founder and Chairman of Luxe Hotels, Efrem Harkham. “As proud members of the Beverly Hills community, we appreciate our partnership with the City in making valet parking this valuable amenity for the community and for street’s leading retailers. Our new service will be sure to enhance the guest and shopper experience for every retailer on the street.”

Drop off for valet will be available in front of Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel. When shoppers are ready to leave, they can text the valet service and their car will be ready for pickup at the hotel.

In addition to text pickup at the property, select retailers along Rodeo Drive will also make store pickup service available for their top customers.

Valet service is available 24 hours daily. Valet parking is $5 per every 30 minutes with a daily maximum rate of $20. Overnight fee is $36 per night.

