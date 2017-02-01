Family urging the public to help find missing Santa Clarita man Local News Family urging the public to help find missing Santa Clarita man Fifty-eight year old William Cierzan's wife Linda could barely get out the words Wednesday.

Her husband mysteriously disappeared from their Santa Clarita home six days ago, leaving behind his wallet and keys in a case deputies are calling "suspicious."

"Subsequent to their investigation they found some apparent blood stains inside their residence," said Detective Ralph Hernandez.

Adding to the mystery is videotape detectives don’t want released that apparently shows Cierzan's family nephew leaving in a truck the afternoon Cierzan disappeared.

Deputies told us they’ve spoken to him, but couldn't comment beyond that

They did say the Magic Mountain part time employee briefly spoke to his wife thursday afternoon.

"He just asked me if I was going to work a little later and I said yeah.

And then he told me he was making dinner and he was in a good mood because he was watching golf during the day and he was outside.

And he said don't hurry and I'll be here and I called him at 6 o clock and he didn't answer..." said Linda.

Deputies have canvassed the area, also used a helicopter to try to find him.

One week...no clues.

The family is now hoping their plea helps bring someone forward with more information.

'It's really hard because he wouldn't do something like this. He was a really happy person and a really religious person and he wouldn't do something like this,' says Linda.

