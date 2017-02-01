Husky puppy 'Lucy' taken from Panorama City home

- Police are looking for two people who stole a puppy from a home in Panorama City.



The residents say a man and woman kicked in the front door on Saturday afternoon and took 'Lucy' their three-month-old husky.



Call the LAPD if you have any information about the suspects or the stolen dog.

