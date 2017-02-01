Search for bat-wielding man who robbed teenage girl at ATM in Torrance

- A terrified teen covers her face as a man armed with a baseball bat forces her to withdraw $500 from an ATM in Torrance.



The crime occurred about 10 p.m. Nov. 9 in front of a Chase Bank at 2121 Torrance Blvd., the Torrance Police Department reported.



"The suspect, armed with a (baseball) bat, forced the victim to withdraw $500 stating he needed the money to feed his family," a police statement said.



Police released a sketch of the suspect, along with security photos. He was described as Hispanic, in his 20's, 5 '10, 220 pounds, with a thin mustache.

Anyone knowing the man's identity was urged to call the Torrance Police Special Investigations Division at (310) 618-5709.



