Former employee dies after ramming truck into business during assault Local News Former employee dies after ramming truck into business during assault A man dies after ramming his truck into a building in Upland. It all started around 11:30 Tuesday night when Upland Police say they got a call about a former employee physically assaulting the owner of a business.

- A man dies after ramming his truck into a building in Upland. It all started around 11:30 Tuesday night when Upland Police say they got a call about a former employee physically assaulting the owner of a business.

When officers responded to the 700-block of North Central avenue, they saw the truck lodged in the building.

The suspect walked out - then collapsed in the parking lot. He did not have any apparent injuries from the crash.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The man's name is being withheld, until his family is notified.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.