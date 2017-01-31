2 people found shot to death in Irvine; suspect in custody Local News 2 people found shot to death in Irvine; suspect in custody Two people were found shot to death Tuesday in an Irvine home, and a man related to them was taken into custody.

Police were called about 1 p.m. to the home in the 14900 block of Crystal Circle, prompting a temporary lockdown of nearby Greentree Elementary School.

Two people were found dead in the home, and the suspect was found at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Nolan Pascal Pillay, 37, according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of murder.

The victims and Pillay are related, but Mohr declined to elaborate. Police characterized the killings as a "domestic violence case,'' she said.

Police believe the victims lived at the home.

A witness told news outlets a person could be heard yelling "I'm sorry, I'm sorry'' around the time of the killings.

