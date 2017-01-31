2 people found shot to death in Irvine; suspect in custody

Ed Laskos reports.

Posted:Jan 31 2017 10:34PM PST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 10:47PM PST

IRVINE (FOX 11 / CNS) - Two people were found shot to death Tuesday in an Irvine home, and a man related to them was taken into custody.

Police were called about 1 p.m. to the home in the 14900 block of Crystal Circle, prompting a temporary lockdown of nearby Greentree Elementary School.

Two people were found dead in the home, and the suspect was found at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Nolan Pascal Pillay, 37, according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of murder.

The victims and Pillay are related, but Mohr declined to elaborate. Police characterized the killings as a "domestic violence case,'' she said.

Police believe the victims lived at the home.

A witness told news outlets a person could be heard yelling "I'm sorry, I'm sorry'' around the time of the killings.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories