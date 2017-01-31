Pilot survives plane crash in Bakersfield

- A twin-engine Beechcraft Baron airplane crashed at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield. The aircraft sustained major damage. Two KCFD Aircraft Rescue Firefighting units arrived at the scene and encountered a single occupant walking near the aircraft.

Firefighters provided medical care for the injured pilot while simultaneously extinguishing a fire in the right engine.



The pilot suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

