Pilot survives plane crash in Bakersfield

Kern County Fire Dept.
Kern County Fire Dept.
By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Jan 31 2017 08:43PM PST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 08:43PM PST

(FOX 11) - A twin-engine Beechcraft Baron airplane crashed at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield. The aircraft sustained major damage. Two KCFD Aircraft Rescue Firefighting units arrived at the scene and encountered a single occupant walking near the aircraft.

Firefighters provided medical care for the injured pilot while simultaneously extinguishing a fire in the right engine.

The pilot suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories